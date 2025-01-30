Referee David Coote felt 'ashamed' and experienced 'really dark days' after video leaked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Premier League referee David Coote said he felt "ashamed" of the behaviour that led to his sacking in December for being found to be in breach of his employment contract.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the 42-year-old admitted to being embarrassed by footage that was published last year of him using derogatory language about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, as well as a second video which appeared to show him snorting a white substance.

He was provisionally suspended by referees' body, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), in November.

In an interview with The Sun this week he said that struggles with his sexuality contributed to the "really poor choices" that eventually led to his dismissal.

Asked about his experience since the story first broke, he told Sky Sports it had been "harder than I can probably express".

He said: "In the first instances, it was a real shock and then as things gathered pace in terms of other stories that came to light, it was really, really hard.

"In that moment and in those first days, they were really dark because I felt embarrassed and ashamed at what I've done over the course of time and yeah, it was really, really tough."

Coote has denied a further allegation that he had made an agreement with a friend to award a yellow card to Leeds player Ezgjan Alioski during a Championship match against West Brom in 2019, though he remains under investigation by the FA over the claims.

The video of him appearing to snort powder is reported to have been filmed during Euro 2024, where he was working as an assistant VAR.

Uefa has appointed an ethics investigator which is looking into the matter.

"The situation that I found myself in meant that I really had to rely on people's support to get me through," said Coote. "Otherwise, genuinely, I don't know that I'd be here."

PA