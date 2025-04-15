Katy Perry brutally mocked by fast-food chain after return from space
‘Can we send her back?’
Katy Perry has been brutally mocked by the American fast food chain Wendy’s after her Blue Origin space mission.
The “Firework” singer was launched into space on Monday (14 April) on the first all-female mission in more than six decades. The crew lifted off on board a rocket made by Jeff Bezos’s space firm Blue Origin, flying through space for around four minutes before floating back down to Earth, with the entire journey taking just over 10 minutes.
Perry joined the billionaire’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez, CBS News host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.
The official page for Wendy’s commented on a photo of the singer in her space suit on Monday, which had the caption “Katy Perry has returned from space”.
The company’s account responded with the comment: “Can we send her back”.
The Wendy’s account then reposted photos of Perry kissing the ground after landing back on Earth, writing, “I kissed the ground and I liked it,” in reference to her 2008 song “I Kissed a Girl.”
After a fan made a pun about Perry's songwriting, Wendy’s added: “Now she knows what it’s like to be a plastic bag floating in the wind,” referencing the opening line of her 2010 song “Firework”.
The account added: “When we said women in stem this isn’t what we meant.”
Pop singer Kesha, 38, weighed in on the conversation, posting a selfie while sipping a Wendy's shake and smiling.
Kesha’s jab at Perry comes after the “Roar” singer collaborated with controversial producer Dr Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, who in 2023 settled a nine-year legal battle with Kesha ahead of trial that year, during which he claimed she had defamed him in 2014 by accusing him of drugging and raping her after a party in 2005.
After the rocket had landed safely, Gayle King told her CBS Mornings colleagues that Perry had sung “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong while in space.
Perry then told reporters of her song choice: “I’ve covered that song in the past and obviously my higher self is always steering the ship because I had no idea that one day I’d be singing that song in space.”
Earlier on Sunday, Perry said she had been given “confirmation” that her journey aboard the rocket on 14 April was written in the stars.
In a video posted to Instagram, she said she is “always looking for little confirmations from the heavens, from my guides, from my angels, from my higher self.”
“When I was invited to come on this voyage, I looked up the capsule. On the very front of it is the outline in the shape of a feather and when I saw that it was like a total confirmation because my mum has always called me feather,” she said.
“And so I’m in space training today and there’s a lot to digest. We’re almost finished with the day and they showed us the capsule and we run simulations in another capsule and tested the noise and what to expect and all these different things and they reveal the capsule name.
“The capsule’s name is Tortoise. A wave, just the most energetic wave, just shot through my body. And I was like, ‘What? This capsule’s name is Tortoise?’
“My mom calls me two nicknames. Feather and tortoise. What are the chances that I’m going to space on a rocket in a capsule with my symbol, the feather, called Tortoise?”
She added: “There are no coincidences, and I’m just so grateful for these confirmations and so grateful that I feel like something bigger than me is steering the ship.”
