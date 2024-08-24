Crystal Palace vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face West Ham United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
Full-time at Selhurst Park as second-half goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen earned West Ham a first Premier League win under new manager Julen Lopetegui and condemned Crystal Palace to their first home defeat since early April. Following an enthralling opening 45 minutes where the Eagles largely dominated and should have been in front, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the second-half thanks to Soucek and some impressive work down the right hand side from debutant Aaron Wan-Bissaka. It took the Hammers only five minutes to increase their lead as captain Bowen fired a brilliant left-footed drive inside the near post for his first-ever goal against Palace. Thanks for reading!
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
FULL-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 0-2 WEST HAM
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
BIG CHANCE! Fullkrug drives forward, looking for his first West Ham goal but fires into the side of the net. That should have probably been 3-0 to the Hammers.
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
Eze gets underneath the free kick and his effort sails well over the bar. West Ham are edging towards their first three points of the Premier League season.
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
There will be five minutes added on as Eze and Wharton stand over a dangerous free kick...
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
Cresswell replaces Emerson as Lopetegui looks to shut up shop.
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
Summer signing Todibo comes on to replace Kudus for the final minutes of this game.
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
The minutes are ticking down and West Ham seem to be sailing towards all three points and the first of the Julen Lopetegui era.
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
OVER! Alvarez tries his luck from distance, but the Mexican international sees his effort fly over the crossbar.
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
Fullkrug bears down on the Crystal Palace goal after good play from Kudus but the German's angled effort is easily saved by Henderson.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments