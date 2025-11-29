Crystal Palace vs Man Utd: Prediction, Betting Tips & Odds

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd tips:

Manchester United will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to 10-man Everton on Monday when they face Crystal Palace in Sunday’s early kick-off.

The Red Devils' five-game unbeaten run was brought to an abrupt end when former manager David Moyes led his side to a 1-0 win after Idrissa Gueye was sent off after just 13 minutes for striking his team-mate Michael Keane.

That defeat, which was Everton’s first at Old Trafford since August 1992, means United go into the game five places and two points below Palace, who are sitting fifth and just three points behind second-placed Chelsea.

Oliver Glasner’s side have won five, drawn five and lost just two of their 12 league games so far, with those defeats coming away at Everton and Arsenal.

They go into the game with two wins and a draw from their last three league games, and have seen their price trimmed to finish in the top four in the Premier League odds.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction: Eagles to have the upper hand

United go into the game having won just one of their last 11 Premier League away games, drawing four and losing the other six.

That win came at Anfield last month, and since then they have drawn 2-2 at Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, and betting apps are offering 12/1 on that scoreline again.

Palace have won their last three home matches against United, and you have to go back to July 2020 for the visitors' last win when the now departed duo of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were both on target in a 2-0 win

They have failed to score in each of their last four meetings, and they have only failed to score in five consecutive league games against Blackburn (1920-1922) and Everton (1971-1973).

Couple that with the fact that Palace have kept four clean sheets in a row in the league, and it’s hard to see United getting back on track this weekend with a solid price available on football betting sites.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction 1: Crystal Palace to win to nil 15/4 William Hill

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd betting: Mateta to score again

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored three goals in his last three appearances against United, including both goals in last season’s 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

He also scored in Palace’s last win over the Red Devils at Selhurst Park, in May 2024, when Michael Olise opened the scoring before adding a second in the 4-0 win.

The France striker has 10 goals for club and country this season, the last of which came for Les Bleus in their 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Azerbaijan.

Betting sites are offering 4/1 on him scoring first on Sunday, as he has done on four occasions so far this season.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction 2: Mateta to score at any time - 6/5 Betfred

