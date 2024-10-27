( Action Images via Reuters )

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Tottenham Hotspur today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The hosts have made a disappointing start to the new campaign and Oliver Glasner is coming under some pressure, despite last year’s excellent form to end the season. It’s no wins and just three points from Palace’s first eight league games of this term, with three straight defeats recently seeing them score only one goal in that time.

Spurs, meanwhile, can go fifth if they win here and Ange Postecoglou’s team look to have found a bit of consistency of late, winning three of their last four as well as progressing well in Europe. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below: