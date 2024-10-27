Crystal Palace vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Mikey Moore starts
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Tottenham Hotspur today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The hosts have made a disappointing start to the new campaign and Oliver Glasner is coming under some pressure, despite last year’s excellent form to end the season. It’s no wins and just three points from Palace’s first eight league games of this term, with three straight defeats recently seeing them score only one goal in that time.
Spurs, meanwhile, can go fifth if they win here and Ange Postecoglou’s team look to have found a bit of consistency of late, winning three of their last four as well as progressing well in Europe. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou has handed 17-year-old wonderkid Mikey Moore his first Premier League start at Selhurst Park. Moore is the only change from last weekend’s London derby win over West Ham, replacing the injured Son Heung-Min. After impressing in Thursday’s Europa League victory over AZ Alkmaar and being compared to Neymar, the teenager is expected to line-up on the left-hand side of Spurs’ attacking trio alongside Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson.
Oliver Glasner makes three changes to the team that lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Monday evening. Jean-Phillipe Mateta returns to the starting line-up with Eddie Nketiah dropping to the bench. Despite struggling with a persistent groin injury, Adam Wharton is named in the team with Will Hughes making way while Ismaila Sarr replaces Daichi Kamada in attack. Goalkeeper Matt Turner returns to the matchday squad after being ineligible for the last game against his parent club.
Confirmed lineups: Spurs start teenager Moore
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, van de Ven, Romero, Udogie, Kulusevski, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Moore
TOTTENHAM SUBS: Fraser Forster, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall, Timo Werner, Richarlison.
TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario; Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro; James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski; Mikey Moore, Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson.
CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Matt Turner, Joel Ward, Eddie Nketiah, Jeffrey Schlupp, Nathaniel Clyne, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Caleb Kporha, Asher Agbinone.
CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix; Tyrick Mitchell, Jefferson Lerma, Adam Wharton, Daniel Munoz; Eberechi Eze, Ismaila Sarr; Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Meanwhile, Tottenham come into this London derby hoping to exacerbate Crystal Palace’s woes. Ange Postecoglou’s side have won seven of their last eight matches in all competitions and head into today’s game in impressive form. Last weekend’s 4-1 thrashing over rivals West Ham was followed by a 1-0 victory over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League. Consistency has been a worry for Spurs this season but the Lilywhites will fancy their chances against a Palace side bereft of confidence.
Hosts Crystal Palace come into this encounter against Tottenham aiming to end their dismal start to the 2024-25 Premier League campaign. A nightmare start to the season continued for Palace on Monday night following a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. Oliver Glasner transformed the Eagles when he arrived at the end of last season, however, all that work has been undone after a woeful start to this season. The home side are still without a victory after eight games and currently occupy one of the three relegation places.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League encounter between Crystal Palace and Tottenham at Selhurst Park.
