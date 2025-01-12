Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 12 January 2025 08:00 EST
Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace Football Club
Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Stockport County in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Stockport County 0.

12 January 2025 16:55

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County

Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Stockport County 0.

12 January 2025 16:53

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County

Attempt missed. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

12 January 2025 16:53

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County

Attempt saved. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.

12 January 2025 16:53

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County

Foul by Ryan Rydel (Stockport County).

12 January 2025 16:52

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County

Eddie Nketiah (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12 January 2025 16:52

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County

Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

12 January 2025 16:50

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

12 January 2025 16:47

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County

Callum Connolly (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

12 January 2025 16:45

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County

Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12 January 2025 16:45

