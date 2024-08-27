Crystal Palace vs Norwich City LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Norwich City in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Crystal Palace vs Norwich City
Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Norwich City 0.
Crystal Palace vs Norwich City
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 4, Norwich City 0.
Crystal Palace vs Norwich City
Attempt blocked. Oscar Schwartau (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Crystal Palace vs Norwich City
Kellen Fisher (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Crystal Palace vs Norwich City
Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Crystal Palace vs Norwich City
Kellen Fisher (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Crystal Palace vs Norwich City
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Crystal Palace vs Norwich City
Offside, Crystal Palace. Ismaïla Sarr is caught offside.
Crystal Palace vs Norwich City
Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Norwich City 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Wharton.
Crystal Palace vs Norwich City
Substitution, Norwich City. Jack Stacey replaces Marcelino Núñez.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments