Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724796964

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 13:00
Comments
Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace Football Club
Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Norwich City in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724792373

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Norwich City 0.

27 August 2024 21:59
1724792209

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 4, Norwich City 0.

27 August 2024 21:56
1724792097

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

Attempt blocked. Oscar Schwartau (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

27 August 2024 21:54
1724792011

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

Kellen Fisher (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

27 August 2024 21:53
1724791885

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

27 August 2024 21:51
1724791881

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

Kellen Fisher (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

27 August 2024 21:51
1724791813

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 August 2024 21:50
1724791804

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

Offside, Crystal Palace. Ismaïla Sarr is caught offside.

27 August 2024 21:50
1724791653

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Norwich City 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Wharton.

27 August 2024 21:47
1724791589

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

Substitution, Norwich City. Jack Stacey replaces Marcelino Núñez.

27 August 2024 21:46

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in