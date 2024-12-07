Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE: Latest score and goal updates after Erling Haaland hits equaliser
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Manchester City today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Not much is happening in these added minutes. Both teams are winning and losing possession fairly quickly in midfield, as the game is nearly at the halfway point.
Palace are now having a turn in attack, as they hang around the box, waiting for an opening. Nothing comes, and the ball breaks to Haaland up top. He is alone and loses his footing as he tries to get a shot away.
After how hectic the first 30 minutes were, the last 10 have been rather subdued as the game trundles on towards half-time.
Palace have some issues trying to play out from the back, as City suffocate them after several passes. Guehi almost gets caught out, but he combines with Henderson to clear the ball.
Haaland has now scored six goals in four appearances in the Premier League against Crystal Palace. He loves playing the south London side.
City have the momentum back in their camp, as they knock the ball around with little pressure. Palace had a great chance to go two ahead just moments before that Haaland equaliser.
There’s around 10 minutes to go in this half, and you wonder if that Haaland header will be the last goal in this 45 minutes. There have been plenty of chances for more in this period.
Eze’s deep free-kick is floated in towards Lacroix, but the French defender can’t quite meet the pass with his head, and it rolls out for a goal-kick.
