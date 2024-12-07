Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE: Latest score and goal updates after Erling Haaland hits equaliser

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 07 December 2024 10:52 EST
Comments
Close
Pep Guardiola responds to ‘sacked in the morning’ chants

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Manchester City today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

HALF-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 1-1 MANCHESTER CITY

7 December 2024 15:49

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Not much is happening in these added minutes. Both teams are winning and losing possession fairly quickly in midfield, as the game is nearly at the halfway point.

7 December 2024 15:48

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

There will be three added minutes!

7 December 2024 15:46

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Palace are now having a turn in attack, as they hang around the box, waiting for an opening. Nothing comes, and the ball breaks to Haaland up top. He is alone and loses his footing as he tries to get a shot away.

7 December 2024 15:45

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

After how hectic the first 30 minutes were, the last 10 have been rather subdued as the game trundles on towards half-time.

7 December 2024 15:43

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Palace have some issues trying to play out from the back, as City suffocate them after several passes. Guehi almost gets caught out, but he combines with Henderson to clear the ball.

7 December 2024 15:40

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Haaland has now scored six goals in four appearances in the Premier League against Crystal Palace. He loves playing the south London side.

7 December 2024 15:39

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

City have the momentum back in their camp, as they knock the ball around with little pressure. Palace had a great chance to go two ahead just moments before that Haaland equaliser.

7 December 2024 15:38

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

There’s around 10 minutes to go in this half, and you wonder if that Haaland header will be the last goal in this 45 minutes. There have been plenty of chances for more in this period.

7 December 2024 15:36

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Eze’s deep free-kick is floated in towards Lacroix, but the French defender can’t quite meet the pass with his head, and it rolls out for a goal-kick.

7 December 2024 15:34

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in