Crystal Palace vs Man City live: Visitors look to maintain pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League
City travel to the capital five points behind league leader Arsenal, with Palace looking to move back into the top four
Manchester City face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.
The Gunners’ dramatic late victory over Wolves means that City trail by five points as they arrive in the capital, though they look to be hitting some form after a great performance in a 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in midweek.
However, they face a difficult away match against an in-form Palace side this afternoon, with this match marking the first meeting between the two since the Eagles stunned City to win the 2025 FA Cup.
Oliver Glasner is refusing to get carried away with his side’s recent form, and while Erling Haaland and co. will provide a stern test for the hosts, City will be wary of the threat possessed by Palace after that famous cup final.
Follow all the latest updates from Selhurst Park below:
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.
The visitors come to the capital looking to maintain the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table.
City have impressed lately after a mixed start to the season, with Pep Guardiola’s side starting the weekend just two points behind Arsenal, and the visitors come into the match off the back of a great performance in their 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in midweek.
However, Palace have produced their own solid start to the new season, with Oliver Glasner‘s side sitting fourth in the table ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.
Both sides have shown flashes of brilliance at points this term but the visitors will travel to the capital as favourites in what is the first meeting between these two sides since Palace stunned City in the 2025 FA Cup final – the question is, have Guardiola and City learned their lesson from Wembley?
