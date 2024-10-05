Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Diogo Jota slides Reds into lead

( REUTERS )

Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace for Saturday’s early kick off knowing that a victory will keep them at the top of the Premier League table.

Five wins and one defeat from their opening six matches mean Arne Slot’s side have a one point lead over current champions Manchester City and last season’s runners-up Arsenal. Liverpool secured three points against Wolves in their last league fixture thanks to a Mo Salah penalty in the second half.

“Everyone is realistic enough, all the players they understand that six games into the season doesn’t give you a realistic view on the league table,” Slot said.

Crystal Palace will certainly be hoping that is the case. The Eagles sit 18th in the table having not managed a single win in the top flight so far. An encouraging 0-0 draw with Man Utd was followed by a heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Everton as the Toffees came from behind to triumph at Goodison Park. Will Palace fare better against a different Merseyside club today?

