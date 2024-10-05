Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Diogo Jota slides Reds into lead
The Reds look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table
Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace for Saturday’s early kick off knowing that a victory will keep them at the top of the Premier League table.
Five wins and one defeat from their opening six matches mean Arne Slot’s side have a one point lead over current champions Manchester City and last season’s runners-up Arsenal. Liverpool secured three points against Wolves in their last league fixture thanks to a Mo Salah penalty in the second half.
“Everyone is realistic enough, all the players they understand that six games into the season doesn’t give you a realistic view on the league table,” Slot said.
Crystal Palace will certainly be hoping that is the case. The Eagles sit 18th in the table having not managed a single win in the top flight so far. An encouraging 0-0 draw with Man Utd was followed by a heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Everton as the Toffees came from behind to triumph at Goodison Park. Will Palace fare better against a different Merseyside club today?
Follow all the action with our live blog below plus get the latest odds a predictions here:
Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool
30 mins: Half an hour played at Selhurst Park and Liverpool have already had five corners with the most recent being easily dealt with once more.
There’s a dynamic and intense feel to Liverpool’s play, it’s almost as though they want to smother Palace and give them no time to think or operate.
Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool
27 mins: Joe Cole on TNT Sports punditry says that Crystal Palace need to do something different or else the game will run away from them.
He’s right, Liverpool are dominating possession and Palace can barely hold onto the ball for more than a minute or two. Trent Alexander-Arnold shoots and draws a low save out of Dean Henderson.
‘Loss of Munoz a blow'
“After Palace’s false start, they simply haven’t been able to string a few passes together and the crowd are starting to get a little irate at the lack of ability to move the ball forward through midfield.
“The loss of Munoz to injury is another blow, given how well he fits the role of being an outlet down the flank - and being quicker than Clyne too, for keeping up with Gakpo’s runs out wide.
“Liverpool are finding it too easy to get the ball into Salah’s feet so far and both Mac Allister and Jones are getting into the box with regularity. A second doesn’t feel all that far away.”
Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool
24 mins: Mo Salah dances into the box and lets fly but his effort is blocked and deflected out for a corner. Kostas Tsimikas whips in the set piece which gets headed over the cross by Marc Guehi.
Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool
21 mins: Cody Gakpo finds a bit of space on the left side of the pitch and whips a fine cross into the far side of the penalty area.
Mo Salah is around as the target of the pass but Tyrick Mitchell leaps ahead of him and confidently deals with the cross.
Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool
18 mins: Munoz seems to have an issue for Crystal Palace which will be a big blow. He’s trotted off the pitch for a bit of treatment meaning the hosts are playing with 10-men for the time being.
Nathaniel Clyne eventually replaces him and restores the hosts to parity.
Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool
15 mins: Save!
Alexander-Arnold slips a pass into the right side of the box for Mo Salah who collects it with eagerness. He squares a pass into the six-yard area where Alexis Mac Allister leaps over the ball thinking a teammate is behind him.
There isn’t one but the ball is heading for goal until Dean Henderson sticks out a leg and diverts its path with a sharp, late save.
Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool
12 mins: Liverpool look in control now. The goal has settled them down and deflated the early momentum of Crystal Palace. Trent Alexander-Arnold is lacing passes all over the pitch but is happy to remain out wide on the right to deliver crosses into the box.
A corner for the visitors is met in the air by Jefferson Lerma who nods is clear with gusto.
GOAL! Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool - (Diogo Jota, 9 minutes)
Liverpool strike first!
Just as Crystal Palace look to be settling into the game Liverpool break through the lines after a fine pass from Kostas Tsimikas. The pace of the attack quickens up as Cody Gakpo flies down the left and slides a ball into the middle of the box.
Diogo Jota bursts through the cluster of defenders, gets to the ball first and guides it home!
Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
6 mins: Daniel Munoz gets forward for Palace and looks to cut a pass into the box which Virgil van Dijk turns behind for a corner.
Eberechi Eze swings it in but it’s cleared without too much trouble.
