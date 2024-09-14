Palace and Leicester are still searching for their first win of the Premier League season after a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park, but it was an entertaining 90 minutes of football that unfolded between these two sides today! 37-year-old Vardy proved again he is still the man for the big occasions by pulling the Foxes ahead in the 21st minute before Cooper's side doubled their lead at the start of the second period through Mavididi. With a two-goal cushion, the visitors thought they had the elusive win in their bag, but the Eagles had other plans and responded within seconds when Mateta turned in a cross from Mitchell to make it 2-1. The goal, initially ruled out for offside, was given following a lengthy VAR review and Glasner's side continued to look for an equaliser. But they had to wait until the 92nd minute when substitute Sarr was brought down inside the box by Coady, and Mateta netted his second of the afternoon from the spot to salvage a late point for the hosts. A much improved second-half display saw Palace end the game with an xG of 2.49 and a possession of 66.6%. Both sides registered four shots on target, but the Foxes only had an xG of 1.24. Palace will take on QPR in the EFL Cup before hosting Manchester United in the league on Saturday while Leicester welcome Everton in their next outing on the same day. Thanks for tuning in for this live coverage, and we'll see you again soon!