Is Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Conference League play-off
Everything you need to know about Crystal Palace’s Conference League play-off first leg
Crystal Palace take on Norwegian side Fredrikstad in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off tonight, with Oliver Glasner’s side looking to put their Europa League demotion behind them.
Palace are preparing for their first ever (major) European football campaign and though Glasner’s preparations have been interrupted with the transfer speculation around Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze, Palace are well-placed to enter the league phase.
An opening day draw to Chelsea further illustrated Palace’s status as one of the Premier League’s toughest sides to play against, and tonight they face a side who fell into the Conference League after losing their Europa League third-round qualifier 5-1 on aggregate to Danish side FC Midtjylland.
The Norwegian minnows are currently eighth in the Norwegian Eliteserien, having won just seven of their 18 matches, and Palace will be expected to put one foot in the league phase with a big result tonight.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad?
The match is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday, 21 August at Selhurst Park in London, England.
How can I watch it?
The game will be broadcast free-to-air in the UK on Channel 5, with coverage starting at 7.30pm BST. Next week’s second leg will also be shown on 5. Subscribers can also watch the action online via the Channel 5 website.
Team news
The big question remains whether Ebere Eze will start ahead of his impending move to Arsenal, though early reports suggest the England international will play his final game for Palace tonight.
Marc Guehi has also been the subject of plenty of recent transfer speculation and he is another name who could be left out, though once again early reports claim he will play a part in the first leg at least.
Glasner has no new injury concerns after the opening draw to Chelsea, with key players including Dean Henderson, Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta all set to start.
Predicted Palace line-up
Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.
Odds
Palace win - 1/11
Draw - 8/1
Fredrikstad win - 22/1
