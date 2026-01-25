Estevao stars as Chelsea pile more pain on ailing Crystal Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Estevao opened the scoring and added an assist as Chelsea secured a 3-1 victory over 10-man Crystal Palace and a first Premier League away win under Liam Rosenior.

The 18-year-old Brazilian took advantage of an Eagles error to break the deadlock in the 34th minute and then teed up Joao Pedro after the restart.

Enzo Fernandez added a goal from the penalty spot just after the hour, with Palace going down to 10 men when Adam Wharton was shown a second yellow card.

Chris Richards nodded home an 88th-minute consolation for the Eagles, whose winless streak has now extended to 11 games across all competitions.

Chelsea, missing Cole Palmer, were hoping to avoid a fourth consecutive Premier League draw against their out-of-form hosts.

The first real chance came in the eighth minute when Benoit Badiashile, under pressure from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr, relinquished possession to Sarr.

Sarr, returning from his triumphant Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Senegal, played in Mateta, but the Frenchman could only drill a low shot at Robert Sanchez, who made the save with an outstretched boot.

open image in gallery Estevao impressed in the absence of Cole Palmer ( Getty Images )

Fernandez then fired over but the Blues were growing into the contest, Moises Caicedo next to try his luck with an effort that flashed well wide of newly appointed Palace captain Dean Henderson’s right post.

It took a well-timed intervention by a sliding Andrey Santos to prevent Palace’s January signing Brennan Johnson from taking advantage of Munoz’s excellent cross.

Sarr then nearly punished Chelsea for an accidental flick into the 18-yard box; he reacted quickly but was unable to toe the ball past Sanchez.

It was Jaydee Canvot’s too-casual backpass that allowed Estevao to open the scoring.

Tyrick Mitchell was hot on Estevao’s tail but was outpaced and left to witness the left-footed rocket from the teenager, who flashed another effort wide before the break.

open image in gallery It was another tough day for Oliver Glasner, who will leave Crystal Palace in the summer ( REUTERS )

It took just four and a half minutes for Chelsea to double their advantage, Estevao this time turning provider for Joao Pedro, who cut inside Wharton’s sliding challenge to fire past Henderson.

The chances kept coming for Chelsea. Estevao was again denied by Henderson before Canvot found himself in more trouble.

Joao Pedro fired goalwards from close range and the ball looked first to have hit Canvot’s hip before brushing his upper arm.

Referee Darren England turned to VAR and announced, after a long delay, that the verdict was an accidental handball; it would nevertheless mean a conceded penalty and a yellow card – but no red.

Up stepped Fernandez, who made no mistake as he fired past Henderson into the bottom right.

The hosts’ woes compounded when Wharton, who had been booked for the first time less than 10 minutes earlier, was sent off for a sliding challenge and a second yellow in the 73rd minute.

Johnson fired just wide two minutes later before Richards nodded in a ricocheted clearance from Sanchez’s earlier save.

