Why is Cole Palmer not playing for Chelsea against Crystal Palace?

Cole Palmer has been left out of Chelsea’s squad for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace due to a recurring niggle in his thigh.

Palmer, who has been under speculation about a possible transfer to Manchester United, is once again absent for the Blues meaning his campaign continues to be curtailed by persistent injuires.

The attacking midfielder has only made 13 appearances for Chelsea this season though 12 of those have come in the Premier League. Palmer was also rested for the Champions League victory over Pafos on Wednesday last week.

Blue boss Liam Rosenior explained his decision to leave Palmer out of today’s trip to Selhurst Park and revealed that he did not want to risk the midfielder who “is not quite 100%”.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick off against Palace, Rosenior said: “Yeah, unfortunately for us Cole’s not quite right for this one. I’ve said before in press conferences that we want to make sure every player is at 100%. There’s no use risking players in January for what we want to achieve.”

Rosenior then added that Palmer is line to return for next week’s Champions League match against Napoli. He added: “He’s got a little niggle in his thigh, he’s not quite 100% but he’s got a chance for Wednesday [vs Napoli], hopefully he’s back for then.”

Palmer’s links with Manchester United were reportedly down to feeling ‘homesick’ with the 23-year-old having grown up in the city and breaking into professional football through Manchester City’s academy and first-time. He moved to Chelsea in 2023 for around £40m and is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

open image in gallery Cole Palmer's season has been hampered by constant injuries this year ( Action Images via Reuters )

Rosenior previously addressed the rumours concerning Palmer’s links with Man Utd and played them down claiming Palmer is part of the long-term plans at Chelsea.

"I've had numerous conversations with Cole and he seems very happy to be here," Rosenior revealed earlier this week. "He's a huge part in our long-term plans.

"My job and the club's job is to get him into a situation where he can consistently perform to the level he wants to. There was frustration in the Brentford game. We need to look after him and that's why I didn't involve him in the last game."