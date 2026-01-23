Chelsea slapped with £150,000 fine after throwing bottle at Aston Villa’s technical area
Chelsea admitted to the charge and an independent regulator imposed the six-figure fine
Chelsea have been fined £150,000 pounds after a plastic bottle was thrown from their technical area towards Aston Villa's staff during the Blues’ loss at Stamford Bridge in December.
Tensions boiled over after Ollie Watkins bagged a brace off the bench to flip the contest on its head and deliver Villa a 2-1 win on enemy soil, having cancelled out Joao Pedro’s opener to get the comeback started.
A bottle, believed to be filled with water, was then chucked at Villa’s technical area during their celebrations, an offence that brought about a charge for Chelsea earlier this month.
"I was made aware of an allegation that an unidentified member of the Chelsea technical area had thrown a plastic drinks bottle in the direction of the Aston Villa technical area," referee Stuart Atwell had written in his report about the incident.
An independent regulator imposed the fine after Chelsea admitted to the charge, the FA said in a statement on Friday.
Sixth-placed Chelsea visit Crystal Palace at 2pm GMT on Sunday, before they travel to Napoli looking to consolidate a place in the top eight of the Champions League league phase in the final round of matches on Wednesday.
