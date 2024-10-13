Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from VBS Community Stadium
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.
Follow the live action below as Crystal Palace face Brighton & Hove Albion today in the WSL:
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Attempt blocked. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Stengel.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Foul by Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace Women).
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Vicky Losada (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Marit Auée replaces Nikita Parris.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lexi Potter with a cross following a corner.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Molly-Mae Sharpe.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments