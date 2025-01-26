Crystal Palace vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Brentford today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Marc Guéhi, Maxence Lacroix, Chris Richards; Tyrick Mitchell, Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes, Daniel Muñoz; Eberechi Eze, Ismaïla Sarr; Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace have come alive over the last month, going unbeaten in six games across all competitions. Consecutive Premier League victories - both 2-0 away wins - moved them up to 12th place, and with another positive result today, they would jump ahead of their opponents in the standings. They encounter a Brentford team whose fortunes have changed of late. Just one win across nine in all competitions has the Bees drop out of contention for European football. A return to winning ways would be quite key for the side, and what better time to do it than during a London Derby?
Hello to one and all, and welcome to this live text commentary for the Premier League match from Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace host Brentford. Things get under way in about 40 minutes, but until then, stick around for some pre-match build-up before the first ball is kicked.
