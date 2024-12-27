Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ruben Amorim to end Manchester United ‘storm’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo has backed Ruben Amorim to turn around Manchester United’s fortunes by insisting the “storm will finish” at Old Trafford under his fellow Portuguese.

Amorim has had a tough start to life at United, losing five of his first 10 games in charge since succeeding Erik ten Hag last month.

The 39-year-old even suggested after the 2-0 Boxing Day defeat at Wolves – a third successive loss in all competitions – that his job would be in danger if United do not find form soon.

“He (Amorim) did a fantastic job in Portugal with my (former club) Sporting,” said Ronaldo, speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai where the Al Nassr forward was named Best Middle East player of 2024.

“But the Premier League is a different beast, the most competitive league in the world.

open image in gallery Cristiano Ronaldo believes Manchester United’s fortunes will improve under Ruben Amorim ( PA Archive )

“I knew that it would be tough and they will continue the storm. But the storm will finish and the sun will rise.

“Things crossed, it will be good with him and I hope the best for Manchester United because it is a club I still love.”

Ronaldo’s second spell at United ended in November 2022 following an explosive TV interview with presenter and journalist Piers Morgan.

United terminated Ronaldo’s contract with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner critical of the Glazer family owners, the standard of facilities at the club and then-manager Ten Hag.

Ronaldo said: “I say this one year and half ago and I will continue to say, the problem is not the coaches.

“It’s like the aquarium and you have the fish inside and it’s sick, and you take him out and fix the problem.

“If you put it back in the aquarium it will be sick again. This is the problem of Manchester United. It is the same.”

open image in gallery The arrival of Jim Ratcliffe has not turned around Manchester United’s fortunes ( PA )

Boyhood fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken a stake in United since Ronaldo’s departure to Saudi Arabia and now owns nearly 29 per cent of the club.

Ratcliffe’s Ineos company control football operations at Old Trafford but, despite winning the FA Cup last season, fortunes on the pitch have not improved.

United are currently 14th in the Premier League, only eight points above the relegation zone.

Asked if the situation at United is the same as when he left, Ronaldo replied: “100 per cent. If I will be the owner of the club I will make things clear and adjust what I think is bad there.

“I’m still very young, I have so many plans and dreams ahead. Mark my words I will be owner of a big club, for sure.”

PA