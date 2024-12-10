Cristian Romero criticises Tottenham board over transfer strategy: ‘It’s always the same people responsible’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has criticised the club for selling their best players and not properly reinvesting the proceeds.

The Argentina international, who was forced off with an injury in Sunday’s 4-3 defeat to Chelsea, said it was “always the same people responsible” for leaving the Spurs squad short.

Romero told Spanish broadcaster Telemundo Deportes: “Manchester City competes every year, you see how Liverpool strengthens its squad, Chelsea strengthens their squad, doesn’t do well, strengthens again, and now they’re seeing results. Those are the things to imitate.

“You have to realise that something is going wrong, hopefully, they (the board) realise it.

“The last few years, it’s always the same - first the players, then the coaching staff changes, and it’s always the same people responsible.

“Hopefully they realise who the true responsible ones are and we move forward because it’s a beautiful club that, with the structure it has, could easily be competing for the title every year.”

Romero is playing under his fifth manager, including interim bosses, in four years at Tottenham and has seen the likes of Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn, Davinson Sanchez and Emerson Royal depart.

However, in the summer the club had a net spend of more than £70million after breaking their transfer record to sign striker Dominic Solanke for an initial £55m and also bringing in Leeds youngster Archie Gray for £30m.

PA