Cristian Romero hits out at ‘disgraceful’ Tottenham squad depth in apparent dig at hierarchy

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has said it was “disgraceful” that the club only had “11 players available” for this weekend’s visit of Manchester City in an apparent dig at the Spurs hierarchy.

Romero was replaced at half-time of the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium due to illness, with his side at that point completely lifeless and without much hope of turning around a two-goal deficit.

That they managed to do after the restart with Dominic Solanke’s double - which included a scorpion kick - salvaging a point for Thomas Frank’s struggling side.

Romero has nevertheless taken to social media to seemingly voice his displeasure with the state of affairs at Tottenham, something he has done previously this season.

“Great effort from all my teammates yesterday, they were incredible,” Romero wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to be available to help them even though I wasn’t feeling well, especially since we only had 11 players available — unbelievable but true and disgraceful.

“We’ll keep showing up and taking responsibility to turn this around, working hard and staying together. All that’s left is to thank all of you for being there and for always supporting us, the fans.”

It comes less than a month after the Argentinian took aim at key figures at Tottenham after the club’s 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth.

The World Cup winner questioned why “other people” at the club are not speaking, but claimed that “has been happening for several years”, adding that they have “only show up when things are going well, to tell a few lies”.

He later deleted the post and re-uploaded it without the line about “lies”.

Romero also previously pointed out “the many obstacles that always existed and always will exist” when he paid tribute to sacked Ange Postecoglou in June.

Daniel Levy left his role as chairman in September and chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was only appointed in April, but co-sporting director Johan Lange has been in place since 2023 and majority owners ENIC, which is run by the Lewis family trust, have only recently started to make more public statements through sources close to the family.