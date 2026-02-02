Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has voiced strong criticism of refereeing standards, asserting that officials "have to be neutral" following a contentious decision during Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham.

The Spanish international specifically targeted the allowance of Spurs’ first goal, which he believes was a clear foul.

City had initially established a commanding two-goal lead in the first half through strikes from Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo, positioning themselves to narrow the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to four points.

However, Tottenham mounted a spirited comeback, with Dominic Solanke credited for both of their goals, including a spectacular backheel in the 70th minute.

It was Solanke’s initial goal, scored eight minutes into the second period, that ignited fury from both Rodri and manager Pep Guardiola.

The incident saw Tottenham forward Solanke appear to kick through the back of Marc Guehi’s leg to score.

open image in gallery Rodri felt Dominic Solanke’s first goal should have been disallowed ( Action Images via Reuters )

Despite a VAR review, the decision stood, with officials deeming no foul had been committed.

This latest incident follows a series of VAR decisions that have gone against City in recent matches, including fixtures against Newcastle, Manchester United, and Wolves, leading Rodri to question the fairness of officiating.

Speaking to Australian broadcaster Stan Sport, Rodri stated: "I know we won too much and the people don’t want us to win but the referee has to be neutral and for me honestly, it’s not fair. It’s not fair because we work so hard in these situations and now to make these decisions, we have to move on."

He continued, expressing his frustration: "Of course you need to come back but at the end, when everything is finished, we are frustrated because it’s so clear the foul. He kicked the leg and of course with the push of the action on the ball, the ball goes in.

“We have to pay attention to these little things otherwise it’s going to be difficult for everyone because this league is like this – it’s about small details and everything counts, so I think today is a very tough day for us in this sense."

The midfielder also recalled other recent decisions, including a disallowed goal by VAR in their 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle, and Diogo Dalot avoiding a red card during City’s Manchester derby loss.

Last weekend, referee Farai Hallam had declined to award City a penalty against Wolves, despite being advised to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Reflecting further after seeing replays, Rodri added: "I don’t know how to feel. Now I see the images. On the pitch you don’t see. It’s a clear foul in the first action of the goal. It’s a clear foul and VAR is (there) for a reason.

open image in gallery Marc Guehi went down injured after Tottenham’s first goal but it was still allowed to stand ( Action Images via Reuters )

“These small details make the difference. We’re trying to do our best, it’s the first goal they scored and maybe if they don’t score the goal, we win the game."

He concluded with a rare public critique of officials: "It’s one game and another game and it’s not possible. And honestly I never speak about referees, I respect their job massively, but they have to pay attention to these things.

“He’s kicked the leg. It’s so clear, it’s so clear. He anticipated the leg of Marc and it’s a clear foul, but it’s not today, it’s two or three games in a row and I don’t know why, honestly."

A statement from the Premier League Match Centre on Sunday clarified the decision: "The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the challenge by Solanke on Guehi deemed not to be a foul as Solanke played the ball. The goal accreditation panel has adjudged the goal to be a Solanke goal."