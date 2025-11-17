Craig Bellamy urges Wales to claim ‘massive’ second place in World Cup qualifying group

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Craig Bellamy admits finishing second in their World Cup qualifying group is "massive" for Wales with the carrot of a home semi-final in the March play-offs.

Wales host unbeaten North Macedonia in their final qualifier on Tuesday in a battle for the runners-up spot behind Belgium, who are expected to complete the formalities of topping Group J against Liechtenstein in Liege.

North Macedonia's superior goal difference means Wales have to win to climb above them and get home advantage in the play-offs.

If they do not, Wales will be among the bottom seeds in the play-off draw and left with a tough assignment away to a pot one nation - which includes Italy.

"It's massive," Wales manager Bellamy said when discussing play-off scenarios at his pre-match press conference.

"I can lie and say it's not. But, come on, to finish second and have a home game is huge.

"If we finish fourth (seeds) the away games and the teams that are in those games (are difficult) - and I have this overriding VAR (Video Assistant Referee) fear as well.

"Just my experience of watching Wales down the years and being able to qualify for major tournaments, being at home is a huge advantage."

Wales battled through a nervous night in Liechtenstein on Saturday to win 1-0 against opponents ranked a lowly 206 in the world.

It was a difficult occasion that saw midfield pair Ethan Ampadu and Jordan James ruled out of the North Macedonia game through suspension after picking up their second bookings in the competition.

open image in gallery Ethan Ampadu is suspended for Tuesday’s crunch qualifier ( PA Wire )

But Bellamy - who rarely got close to qualifying for a major tournament during his own Wales playing career - has embraced the pressure of the group being decided in the final games.

He said: "I like the fact that we've got something on this game. I like the fact that we had something on the Liechtenstein and Belgium games.

"It's a new experience for me because when I was playing the last three or four games we had nothing to play for, so this is quite nice.

"We know we need to win, but we have to be patient as well. That's the key because North Macedonia do defend deep.

"They are happy not to have possession but they do have counter-attacking ability, so we have to be aware of that."

open image in gallery Craig Bellamy is hoping to guide Wales to the World Cup with play-offs looming ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Bellamy has named Harry Wilson as his third captain in as many games with Ben Davies injured and Ampadu suspended.

The 28-year-old Fulham forward will lead Wales for the first time in winning his 67th cap.

"Everyone would much rather Ben and Ethan were playing, because we know what important players they are for us," said Wilson.

"But with Ben's injury and Ethan's unfortunate yellow, it gave an opportunity for someone else to be captain and it's a big honour for me.

"I'm one of the senior players now and this is something I've dreamed about for a long time."

PA