Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Match ends, Coventry City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur
James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Goal! Coventry City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a through ball following a fast break.
Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur
James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Attempt missed. Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Goal! Coventry City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a through ball.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments