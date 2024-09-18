Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726692843

Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Luke Baker
Wednesday 18 September 2024 13:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726692761

Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Match ends, Coventry City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

18 September 2024 21:52
1726692719

Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

18 September 2024 21:51
1726692640

Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

18 September 2024 21:50
1726692631

Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur

James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18 September 2024 21:50
1726692507

Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Goal! Coventry City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a through ball following a fast break.

18 September 2024 21:48
1726692448

Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

18 September 2024 21:47
1726692412

Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur

James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

18 September 2024 21:46
1726692354

Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

18 September 2024 21:45
1726692290

Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Attempt missed. Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

18 September 2024 21:44
1726692239

Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Goal! Coventry City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a through ball.

18 September 2024 21:43

