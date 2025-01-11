Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Coventry City 1(4), Sheffield Wednesday 1(3).
Penalty Shootout ends, Coventry City 1(4), Sheffield Wednesday 1(3).
Goal! Coventry City 1(4), Sheffield Wednesday 1(3). Norman Bassette (Coventry City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved. Olaf Kobacki (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal! Coventry City 1(3), Sheffield Wednesday 1(3). Jack Rudoni (Coventry City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! Coventry City 1(2), Sheffield Wednesday 1(3). Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal! Coventry City 1(2), Sheffield Wednesday 1(2). Josh Eccles (Coventry City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.
Penalty missed. Jamal Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot is high and wide to the right.
Penalty saved. Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal! Coventry City 1(1), Sheffield Wednesday 1(2). Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
