Liveupdated

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 08:01 EDT
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Match ends, Coventry City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2.

5 October 2024 16:58

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2.

5 October 2024 16:55

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt blocked. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

5 October 2024 16:55

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 October 2024 16:55

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Callum Paterson replaces Anthony Musaba.

5 October 2024 16:55

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City).

5 October 2024 16:53

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Goal! Coventry City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2. Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Musaba with a through ball following a fast break.

5 October 2024 16:52

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

5 October 2024 16:50

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

5 October 2024 16:49

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

5 October 2024 16:48

