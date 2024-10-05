Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Match ends, Coventry City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Attempt blocked. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Callum Paterson replaces Anthony Musaba.
Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City).
Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Goal! Coventry City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2. Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Musaba with a through ball following a fast break.
Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments