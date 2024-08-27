Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724796723

Coventry City vs Oxford United LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:46
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Oxford United in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724791096

Coventry City vs Oxford United

Match ends, Coventry City 1, Oxford United 0.

27 August 2024 21:38
1724791076

Coventry City vs Oxford United

Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Oxford United 0.

27 August 2024 21:37
1724791052

Coventry City vs Oxford United

Jack Rudoni (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27 August 2024 21:37
1724790912

Coventry City vs Oxford United

Substitution, Coventry City. Jack Rudoni replaces Kasey Palmer.

27 August 2024 21:35
1724790862

Coventry City vs Oxford United

Attempt missed. Sam Long (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Will Vaulks following a corner.

27 August 2024 21:34
1724790859

Coventry City vs Oxford United

Attempt blocked. Louie Sibley (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Harris.

27 August 2024 21:34
1724790856

Coventry City vs Oxford United

Attempt missed. Rúben Rodrigues (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross following a corner.

27 August 2024 21:34
1724790842

Coventry City vs Oxford United

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Liam Kitching.

27 August 2024 21:34
1724790787

Coventry City vs Oxford United

Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 August 2024 21:33
1724790709

Coventry City vs Oxford United

Foul by Kasey Palmer (Coventry City).

27 August 2024 21:31

