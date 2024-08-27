Coventry City vs Oxford United LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Oxford United in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Coventry City 1, Oxford United 0.
Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Oxford United 0.
Jack Rudoni (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Coventry City. Jack Rudoni replaces Kasey Palmer.
Attempt missed. Sam Long (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Will Vaulks following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Louie Sibley (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Harris.
Attempt missed. Rúben Rodrigues (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Liam Kitching.
Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kasey Palmer (Coventry City).
