Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Coventry City 3, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Second Half ends, Coventry City 3, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Attempt saved. Amario Cozier-Duberry (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Buckley.
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Danny Batth (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Coventry City. Ellis Simms replaces Brandon Thomas-Asante.
Substitution, Coventry City. Victor Torp replaces Josh Eccles.
Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
