Conference League draw LIVE: Chelsea to learn last-16 opponents

Maresca feeling sorry for Chelsea fans after Brighton battering

The Conference League is set for the knockout stage draw with Chelsea set to learn their last-16 opponents.

Enzo Maresca is under pressure after a disastrous run of form, which has seen the Blues eliminated from the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

The Blues have cruised in this competition though and remain strong favourites to complete the set of European trophies after winning the Champions League, Europa League and European Super Cup over the last decade.

After shifting Joao Felix and Axel Disasi in the January transfer window and Mykhailo Mudryk remains suspended, meaning Maresca will shuffle his squad in the coming weeks and may even call upon his first-teamers, including Cole Palmer, who did not feature in the group stage.

The draw takes place following the Europa League draw, which includes Manchester United, Tottenham and Rangers. Follow all the latest updates in Nyon from both draws below: