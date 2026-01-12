Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior will make a late decision on the fitness of Cole Palmer and captain Reece James ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Premier League leaders visit Stamford Bridge for the first leg of the clash, after Newcastle meet Manchester City at St James’ Park on Tuesday evening in the other semi-final.

Palmer, James and Malo Gusto all missed Chelsea’s 5-1 win over Charlton in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, as Rosenior’s tenure got off to the perfect start.

The manager’s task is about to get considerably tougher when Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal cross London for the clash, and Chelsea will be without midfield destroyer Moises Caicedo after he collected two yellow cards during the competition to earn a one-game suspension.

“We’ve had no injury problems coming out from Charlton, which is a really, really good thing,” said Rosenior. “I’ll make a decision on Cole, Reece and Malo tomorrow. I’m giving them some extra time. I’ve got time to make a decision. I haven’t made a decision on the team. We’ll make that decision tomorrow or on the morning of Wednesday.”

open image in gallery Liam Rosenior celebrated victory in his first game as Chelsea boss ( PA Wire )

Palmer has only recently returned from a groin injury, while James has been enjoying a run in the team after a long history of fitness struggles. Gusto has also been nursing a “minor knock” and Rosenior explained that their minutes were being managed ahead of a busy run of games.

If Chelsea finish outside the top eight of the Champions League league phase then they will go into the play-offs, adding two more games to a congested fixture list. Winning a two-legged play-off and reaching the last 16 of the Champions League would mean Chelsea do not get a midweek off until the international break in March.

“They’re being managed and it was a good time for them to rest in an FA Cup game. I believe in this group. There's no reason to take risks on players’ health if you believe you can win the game and they can come through and get extra training sessions and extra bits of work, and that’s the way it’s worked out so far.”

Marc Cucurella is available again after serving a one-match ban following the red card he received in Chelsea’s defeat by Fulham last week. Romeo Lavia and Levi Colwill remain out with thigh and knee injuries respectively.