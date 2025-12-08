Cole Palmer left out of Chelsea squad for Champions League Atalanta trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cole Palmer has not travelled with the Chelsea squad for the Champions League trip to Atalanta.

Manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed the England forward is being rested as part of his recovery from a spell out injured. Palmer was sidelined initially by a groin problem, and then for an extra week after breaking a toe at home.

The 23-year-old made his first start for the Blues since September in Saturday's goalless draw against Bournemouth.

"Cole is in part of his process in this moment. He's not available, he can't play two games in a row in three days,” Maresca revealed. "So we planned that, and it's just a way to protect him."

Liam Delap is also absent after injuring a shoulder at Bournemouth, but Maresca had a positive update on the striker.

"Liam, fortunately, (there) is not any fracture, so that is good news," added the Italian.

The unlucky 22-year-old has already missed two months of the season with a hamstring problem.

Maresca added: "In terms of how long he will be out, we are not sure at this stage to be honest."

Delap's absence will not mean a recall for Raheem Sterling, who remains out in the cold along with defender Axel Disasi who looks set for a January exit.

"In terms of Raheem, once again it's the same thing I said about Axel, they are Chelsea players," said Maresca. "Now also we are in December, January is coming, so anything can happen, obviously."

Defenders Reece James and Wesley Fofana also have their minutes managed following recent lengthy spells out injured, but both have travelled.

"Reece and Wes are both with us, so both are available for tomorrow's game," said Maresca. "Then we will see the starting XI tomorrow."

Winger Alejandro Garnacho looks set to start having settled in well since his summer switch from Manchester United.

"Sometimes in life you have to change things to maybe take a step forward or to improve as a player," said the Argentina international.

"I think it was the right moment, also the right club. So yeah, it was an easy decision."

Chelsea will kick-off seventh in the Champions League table having beaten Barcelona 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last time out.