updated1724876163

Colchester United vs Brentford LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from JobServe Community Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 28 August 2024 12:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Colchester United face Brentford in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724876067

Colchester United vs Brentford

Bradley Ihionvien (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

28 August 2024 21:14
1724875992

Colchester United vs Brentford

Foul by Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford).

28 August 2024 21:13
1724875858

Colchester United vs Brentford

Ben Mee (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28 August 2024 21:10
1724875783

Colchester United vs Brentford

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

28 August 2024 21:09
1724875780

Colchester United vs Brentford

Substitution, Colchester United. Samson Tovide replaces Milton Oni because of an injury.

28 August 2024 21:09
1724875661

Colchester United vs Brentford

Delay in match because of an injury Milton Oni (Colchester United).

28 August 2024 21:07
1724875561

Colchester United vs Brentford

Substitution, Colchester United. Owura Edwards replaces Harry Anderson.

28 August 2024 21:06
1724875397

Colchester United vs Brentford

Attempt blocked. Harry Anderson (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

28 August 2024 21:03
1724875356

Colchester United vs Brentford

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

28 August 2024 21:02
1724875236

Colchester United vs Brentford

Delay in match because of an injury Milton Oni (Colchester United).

28 August 2024 21:00

