Colchester United vs Brentford LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from JobServe Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Colchester United face Brentford in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Bradley Ihionvien (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford).
Ben Mee (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Colchester United. Samson Tovide replaces Milton Oni because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Milton Oni (Colchester United).
Substitution, Colchester United. Owura Edwards replaces Harry Anderson.
Attempt blocked. Harry Anderson (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Milton Oni (Colchester United).
