Cody Gakpo’s Liverpool streak in doubt as Arne Slot provides injury update

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is a doubt to face Wolves on Sunday after picking up a knock in the 2-2 draw against Everton in midweek.

The in-form Dutchman has scored in his last seven appearances at Anfield but was forced off in the 69th minute of the Merseyside derby.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could start after returning from injury against Everton but Joe Gomez is out and Curtis Jones is suspended following his red card at Goodison.

"We saw Trent, of course, being able to play,” Slot said. “It was the intention to play around half an hour, I think he played somewhere around half an hour, so he will be training with us again.

“Joe Gomez is out and Tyler Morton is out. Cody is a bit of a doubt as well, so let's wait how he is today. I had to take him off because of an injury, because he got a knock, so let's see how he is today."

Gakpo has scored eight goals in his last seven appearances at Anfield - last failing to find the net at home in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa in early November.

Liverpool missed out on the chance to move nine points clear of Arsenal after Everton’s late equaliser in the final Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison.

They host a Wolves side who are 17th in the table but Slot said he expects a tough challenge on Sunday despite the visitors’ position in the table.

“The manager [Vítor Pereira] that came in has done a very good job, got some positive results in,” Slot said. “So, it's going to be a challenge again on Sunday but that is normal [in the] last part of the season in the best league of the world.

“You can't expect to go out there and have an easy win. It's always going to be a tough one but the players have shown all season they're ready for tough games.”