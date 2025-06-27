Fifa’s use of ‘adaptive pricing’ model sees Club World Cup ticket prices skyrocket

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Official tickets for Club World Cup group games were being sold for up to £1,250 as supply and demand means prices can go through the roof.

It’s even more expensive on re-sale sites, which have seen prices hit well over £5,000 for some games. The best seats for Real Madrid’s final group game against FC Salzburg in Philadelphia were being sold by StubHub on Wednesday for over £4,450, while a day earlier those prices got as high as the US equivalent of £5,864.

According to Fifa, tickets are available through its website but they’ve already been sold and prospective buyers are redirected to the governing body’s official partners, Ticketmaster.

The ticket sales site carries an “important event info” message on its site for the Club World Cup that reads: “Please note that ticket prices may change from day to day due to fluctuating market conditions.”

Fifa says prices can go down as well as up and that, amid the price hikes, tickets for Real Madrid’s match last night were still available through Ticketmaster for around £124. The organisation says it can do nothing about the fact that in the United States, by law, re-sale sites are allowed to buy up tickets and sell them on.

At present, tickets for the final in New Jersey on 13th July range from around £526 to £2,352.

With the World Cup being held in the United States next year, prices are expected to reach their most expensive ever and top the average £286 per ticket in Qatar during the 2022 finals.

