Club World Cup 2025 prize money: What every team earns at Fifa’s lucrative new tournament

Fifa has put up a $1bn prize pot at its revamped tournament in the United States

Lawrence Ostlere
Thursday 26 June 2025 11:30 EDT
Why The Club World Cup Has Actually Been *Really* Good

The 2025 Club World Cup’s revamped format will see a vast pot of prize money divvied out among its competitors.

The new 32-team summer tournament, the brainchild of Fifa president Gianni Infantino, is taking place in the United States over four weeks, featuring clubs all over the globe.

Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea, Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, and fellow European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Whoever does will scoop up to £70m, via a combination of participation payments and performance bonuses.

Here is how the Club World Cup prize money breaks down:

🏆 Total prize pool

£790m

💸 Participation payments (guaranteed)

Continent

Europe

£10.12m–£30.17m

South America

£12.02m

North/Central America

£7.55m

Asia

£7.55m

Africa

£7.55m

Oceania

£2.83m

💰 Performance bonuses (added to participation)

Group win

£1.58m

Group draw

£0.79m

Round of 16 exit

£5.93m

Quarter-finalists

£10.37m

Semi-finalists

£16.59m

Runners-up

£23.7m

Champions

£31.6m

🏅 Maximum potential earnings

Performance-only total

£69.22m

Total including top Euro participation

£98.75m

