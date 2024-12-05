Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The draw for the expanded Club World Cup is set to be held ahead of the 2025 edition of Fifa’s competition.

The revamped event adds yet more fixtures to an already crowded football calendar and will take place in June and July of next year.

32 teams will feature in a new format criticised by players, coaches and footballing figures including Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga.

The tournament will be held in the United States.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Club World Cup draw?

The draw for the 2025 Club World Cup will be held in Miami on Thursday 5 December 2024 at 6pm GMT (1pm local time).

How can I watch it?

Viewers wishing to watch the draw can tune in on Fifa.com and Fifa’s YouTube channel.

When and where will the Club World Cup be held?

The 2025 Club World Cup takes place in the United States from 15 June to 13 July. The venues are as follows, with Miami hosting the opening match and the final held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia

TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina

Rose Bowl Stadium – Los Angeles, California

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Florida

GEODIS Park – Nashville, Tennessee

MetLife Stadium – New Jersey

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Florida

Inter&Co Stadium – Orlando, Florida

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington

Audi Field – Washington, DC.

What are the draw pots?

Pot 1

Manchester City (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Bayern Munich (GER)

PSG (FRA)

Flamengo (BRA)

Palmeiras (BRA)

River Plate (ARG)

Fluminense (BRA)

Pot 2

Chelsea (ENG)

Dortmund (GER)

Inter (ITA)

FC Porto (POR)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Juventus (ITA)

Salzburg (AUT)

Pot 3

Al Hilal (SAU)

Ulsan HD (SOUTH COLOR)

Al Ahly (EGI)

Wydad Casablanca (MAR)

Monterrey (MEX)

Leon (MEX)

Boca Juniors (ARG)

Botafogo (BRA)

Pot 4

Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)

Al Ain (UAE)

Hope of Tunis (TUN)

Mamelodi Sundowns (AFR)

Pachuca (MEX)

Seattle Sounders (USA)

Auckland City (NZL)

Inter Miami (USA)

How did clubs qualify?

The 32 entrants are listed below, as well as how they earned qualification: