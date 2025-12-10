( Getty Images )

Arsenal are bidding to continue their perfect Champions League start as they take on Club Brugge in Belgium.

It’s five wins from five in the competition for Mikel Arteta’s side, leaving them top of the league phase table having conceded only a single goal so far. Their impressive form in Europe and domestically nonetheless hit a snag on Saturday as Aston Villa narrowed Arsenal’s advantage in the Premier League, while Arteta is dealing with a number of injuries and issues — Declan Rice misses out while Leandro Trossard has not travelled, either.

Things are more chaotic in the home camp, though, with Club Brugge beginning life under Ivan Leko, reinstalled as manager for a second spell after the departure of Nicky Hayen. The sudden sacking came after a defeat to Sint-Truiden and a slow start in this competition, with the Belgian club winning just one of their five games so far. Can they cause an upset against their injury-hit visitors to give Leko an ideal start?

Follow all of the latest from the Champions League clash with our live blog below: