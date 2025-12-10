Club Brugge vs Arsenal live: Injury-hit visitors bid to continue perfect Champions League start
Can Mikel Arteta’s side bounce back from defeat to Aston Villa in Belgium?
Arsenal are bidding to continue their perfect Champions League start as they take on Club Brugge in Belgium.
It’s five wins from five in the competition for Mikel Arteta’s side, leaving them top of the league phase table having conceded only a single goal so far. Their impressive form in Europe and domestically nonetheless hit a snag on Saturday as Aston Villa narrowed Arsenal’s advantage in the Premier League, while Arteta is dealing with a number of injuries and issues — Declan Rice misses out while Leandro Trossard has not travelled, either.
Things are more chaotic in the home camp, though, with Club Brugge beginning life under Ivan Leko, reinstalled as manager for a second spell after the departure of Nicky Hayen. The sudden sacking came after a defeat to Sint-Truiden and a slow start in this competition, with the Belgian club winning just one of their five games so far. Can they cause an upset against their injury-hit visitors to give Leko an ideal start?
Follow all of the latest from the Champions League clash with our live blog below:
Gabriel Jesus could make long-awaited return in Arsenal’s clash with Club Brugge
Things aren’t looking great on the injury front for Arsenal - Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard both haven’t travelled for this game. There is better news about Gabriel Jesus, though, with the Brazil forward nearing a return from a long lay-off after knee surgery:
Gabriel Jesus could make long-awaited return in Arsenal’s clash with Club Brugge
Jurrien Timber urges Arsenal to use Aston Villa loss as motivation
Arsenal’s 18-match unbeaten run is at an end, then, leaving plenty of motivation as they look to start the count again tonight. Jurrien Timber was pressed into duties at centre half amid injury issues at the back but is hopeful the squad can channel their frustration tonight.
Jurrien Timber urges Arsenal to use Aston Villa loss as motivation
Mikel Arteta confident Arsenal will respond to dramatic Aston Villa loss
Mikel Arteta insisted after defeat at Villa Park that Arsenal would respond to the result, a rare set-back this season.
Mikel Arteta confident Arsenal will respond to dramatic Aston Villa loss
Aston Villa thrust themselves into title race by exposing Arsenal flaw
Was Aston Villa merely an aberration or a sign of something more serious for Arsenal? No doubt, they were not at their best in a 2-1 defeat.
Aston Villa thrust themselves into title race by exposing Arsenal flaw
Club Brugge vs Arsenal live
Arsenal’s Champions League charge continues in Bruges as Mikel Arteta’s side bid to continue their perfect start in the competition. It’s five wins from five for the London club in Europe this season, but a combination of the visitors’ injuries and the league set-back against Aston Villa may leave Club Brugge spying vulnerability within the ranks. Can they spring a shock?
Kick off is at 8pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments