Chloe Kelly seals deadline day move to Arsenal to end unhappy Man City stalemate

Chloe Kelly completed a loan move to Arsenal on transfer deadline day to bring an end to the England international’s unhappy season with Manchester City.

Kelly, 27, had made just one start for City in this season’s Women’s Super League and asked to leave with a statement posted on social media this week.

In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday night, The Lionesses said she wanted to “be happy again” and took aim at City for dictating “who I can and can’t join” with only four months left on her contract.

And Kelly has now been granted a chance to impress Sarina Wiegman and gain minutes ahead of this summer’s European Championships, returning to the Gunners for the second half of the season.

Kelly came through Arsenal’s academy and made 19 first-team appearances between 2015 and 2018 before joining Everton.

Manchester United had also reportedly shown interest in a move for Kelly, with City not accepting any offers from their neighbours. Kelly will be ineligible when City host Arsenal this weekend in the WSL.

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers said on the club website: "Chloe is an exciting attacking player and will be a great addition to our squad as we approach the second half of the season.

"She's direct and explosive, with huge natural talent and ability. We're all looking forward to working with Chloe as an Arsenal player in the coming months."

Arsenal’s director of women’s football Clare Wheatley added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Chloe back to Arsenal. As an academy graduate, we’ve been proud to see the career she’s gone on to enjoy, both at club and international level.

“We’re delighted she’ll be representing Arsenal again as we aim to compete for honours this season.”

Includes reporting from PA