Chloe Kelly demands Man City exit due to 'negative behaviour towards her’

England star Chloe Kelly has demanded to leave Manchester City before tonight’s transfer deadline as says she is no longer "prepared to tolerate negative behaviour towards her".

In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday night, Kelly said she wanted to “be happy again” and took aim at City for dictating “who I can and can’t join” with only four months left on her contract.

Kelly, 27, has started just one game for City in the Women’s Super League this season and wants to leave in order to get regular game time before this summer’s European Championships.

open image in gallery Kelly has barely played for Man City this season ( Getty Images )

Kelly posted on social media: “A message from me. For a long time I've tried to work through professional challenges privately, not commenting publicly, but with my situation increasingly being debated in the public domain I feel it's time to be open and transparent and you heard it from my perspective.

"A key lesson I have learned in my life is that while I can't control someone's negative behaviour towards me, I can control how long I am prepared to tolerate it.

"From day one I've felt so much love from my team-mates and the fans. With my contract expiring in June I've accepted my future is not at this club beyond then.

"With the Euros fast approaching, this summer is a huge one and I want to be in a position to give it my best shot to represent my country. Something which has always filled me with such pride and it is a true honour to do so.

"However to be dictated whom I can and can't join with only four months left of the football season is having a huge impact on not only my career but my mental wellbeing. The situation has dragged on for too long, it's disappointing and not right.

"I'm at a pivotal point in my life and my career is so important to me and is very disappointing that the sport we love can make you feel this way especially after there's been so much growth in our sport.

"This is why I'm posting this because I want to make you all aware that we as players dedicate our lives to our sport and our clubs but our dreams can be crushed while we live in silence.

"I am human and I have and will give everything to the game that I love. Ultimately I just want to be happy again."

The transfer deadline in the Women’s Super League is tonight at 11pm. Arsenal would naturally be interested in Kelly, among other clubs, and the Euro 2022 winner reportedly has an offer on the table.