When can Chelsea win the Women’s Super League title?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea are closing in on a sixth consecutive Women’s Super League title, and the first under Sonia Bompastor.

The Blues defeated Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday night to move six points clear of second-placed Arsenal, with both teams having played 19 matches and having three left to play.

Having won the League Cup earlier this season and with the FA Cup final to come later this month, Chelsea could win the ‘Treble’ under the French coach

They require a comeback against Barcelona to reach the Women’s Champions League final following a 4-1 defeat in the semi-final first leg.

But the WSL title looks to be heading back to west London once again, and it could be all over by as early as Wednesday evening.

When can Chelsea win the WSL?

The title could be sealed for Chelsea as soon as Wednesday 30 April, if the Blues win away to Manchester United and Arsenal fail to beat Aston Villa.

With both London teams in Women’s Champions League action on Sunday, Arsenal go to Aston Villa for a 6pm kick-off on Wednesday evening. The Gunners can delay Chelsea’s title celebrations with a win.

But if they draw or lose, Chelsea will win the title with a victory over Marc Skinner’s side, who are third in the table. This will also be a dress rehearsal for the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday May 18.

Should both Chelsea and Arsenal emerge victorious on Wednesday, it is possible for Chelsea to seal the title on Sunday 4 May away to Tottenham Hotspur. A win, or draw, would be enough.

Even if Chelsea lose at Tottenham and Arsenal fail to beat Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday 5 May, the title race would be over with one week to spare.

Remaining Women’s Super League fixtures

Chelsea: Played 19, Points 51

vs Man Utd (a) - 30 April

vs Tottenham (a) - 4 May

vs Liverpool (h) - 10 May

Arsenal: Played 19, Points 45

vs Aston Villa (a) - 30 April

vs Brighton (a) - 5 May

vs Man Utd (h) - 10 May