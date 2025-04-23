Chelsea on the brink of sixth straight WSL title after Crystal Palace thrashing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Catarina Macario’s brace moved Chelsea a step closer to a sixth straight Women’s Super League title as they beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at Kingsmeadow to push the visitors to the brink of relegation.

Sonia Bompastor’s side hold a six-point advantage over second-placed Arsenal and with only three games of the season remaining a sixth consecutive crown could be sealed as early as next Wednesday's game away to Manchester United.

Before that there is the matter of attempting to overturn a 4-1 deficit against Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Sunday, and to that end several first-team regulars were left on the bench, including Erin Cuthbert, Mayra Ramirez and Keira Walsh.

Not that they were missed against a Palace side who played most of the second half with 10 players following Allyson Swaby's red card and are now just one defeat away from making an immediate return to the Championship after a 14th loss in 19 games.

A Guro Reiten penalty midway through the first half followed by Macario's fine finish into the corner took the fight from Palace before half-time.

open image in gallery Mia Fishel scored Chelsea’s fourth goal ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

open image in gallery The Blues dominated relegation-bound Crystal Palace ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

A deflected Macario free-kick and a near-post tap-in from Mia Fishel ensured it was another miserable away outing for Leif Smerud's side.

For unbeaten Chelsea – whose captain Millie Bright was making her 200th WSL appearance, just seven short of the record held by Aston Villa's Jordan Nobbs – another title could be just a week away.