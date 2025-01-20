Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Blues aim to move back into top four
Enzo Maresca’s side are looking for their first league win in over a month
Chelsea face Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening, with the hosts looking for their first league win since mid-December.
Enzo Maresca’s side last won against Brentford on 15 December, and have since lost to Ipswich and Fulham while drawing with Everton, Palace and Bournemouth. Those results have seen them slip into sixth ahead of kick-off, though they can immediately move back into the top four with a win tonight.
At the other end of the table, Wolves sit precariously in 17th, out of the relegation zone on goal difference alone. New manager Vitor Pereira has managed to steady the ship somewhat, but he knows his side need to pick up points quickly if they are to stay out of reach of the bottom three.
The midlands side have not won in the league since Boxing Day and have a terrible run of fixtures on the horizon with Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool to come.
Follow all the latest Premier League action from Stamford Bridge with our live blog below:
Maresca on his side dealing with a dip in form
Chelsea have not won in five league games but manager Enzo Marseca says this moment is a learning curve for his young side.
“They’re not kids,” the manager told the media before tonight’s match.
“They’re 20-year-old players most of them. They have to deal with that. If some moment like this happens, it’s not just us, it’s all the clubs. They’ve all had some moments like this, except Liverpool.
“It’s just how you embrace that moment and you try to react and try to start again to win games.
“It’s a new situation for them, they live now and probably the next time it happens they can live it in a better way.”
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said his young side “are not kids” as he called on them to embrace the challenge of ending a five-game winless run.
The Blues have sunk to fifth in the Premier League since they last won a game on December 15 as their brief challenge to leaders Liverpool crumbled.
Maresca has always maintained his team – who have the youngest average age in the league at just under 24 – are not ready to compete for the title, even after they went on a winning spree before Christmas that took them to within two points of the summit.
Chelsea vs Wolves prediction
Despite a winless run in the Premier League now spanning five matches, Enzo Maresca’s side will take confidence from recent performances and should have enough firepower to get past the Wolves defence.
Whether the visitors can steal a goal or two at the other end remains to be seen but if they can it’ll be a close contest. If not, Chelsea should run out comfortable winners.
Chelsea 2-0 Wolves.
Early team news for Wolves
Mario Lemina has apologised to Vitor Pereira and said he is willing to play having asked not to be considered last week as speculation grows over his future. He may miss out anyway.
Predicted Wolves XI: Sa; Doherty, Bueno, Agbadou; R Gomes, Andre, J Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Cunha; Larsen.
Early Chelsea team news
Levi Colwill is a doubt for Chelsea, who are also without defenders Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana.
Trevoh Chalobah has been recalled from his loan at Crystal Palace to bolster Enzo Maresca’s options in the back four.
Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer should overcome issues to start.
Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Caicedo, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 6.30pm.
A live stream will be available via Sky Go.
When is Chelsea vs Wolves
Chelsea vs Wolves is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 20 January at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea vs Wolves
Chelsea will hope to get their stuttering campaign going again as they welcome struggling Wolves to Stamford Bridge.
Hopes of a title push have faded in recent weeks with Enzo Maresca’s side desperately short of form in a run of five Premier League games without a win.
They will climb back into the top four with a home victory over a visiting team looking to get back on track themselves.
The immediate upturn in fortunes brought about by Vitor Pereira’s arrival has been brought to an end by back-to-back 3-0 defeats, leaving Wolves level on points with 18th-placed Ipswich.
Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s match between Chelsea and Wolves in the Premier League.
Chelsea are hunting their first win since the middle of December, while Wolves need any points they can get as they try to stave off relegation.
We’ll have all the latest updates right here.