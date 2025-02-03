Chelsea vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from deadline day clash
The Blues could move back into the top four if they defeat the Hammers this evening
Chelsea can fire themselves back into the top four when they face West Ham in a Monday night Premier League outing at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues’ main aim for the season is to secure Champions League football and, though a place in the top five may do it this year, they cannot take any chances and must finish fourth or higher to guarantee a place in the European top-flight.
A win over the Hammers would take Enzo Maresca men to within four points of third but they will need to turnaround a poor run of form that has seen them win just one of their last seven league games.
Tonight they face a West Ham side who are languishing in 15th in the table with the Hammers having lost one, drawn one and won one of their three matches so far under Graham Potter.
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge with our live blog below:
Is Chelsea vs West Ham on TV?
When is Chelsea vs West Ham?
The Premier League fixture will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 3 February.
What TV channel is it on?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage getting underway at 6.30pm.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Chelsea vs West Ham LIVE
Chelsea face West Ham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening, with the hosts looking to keep up their push for Champions League football after a good weekend of results for the Blues.
Enzo Maresca’s side could move back into the Champions League places after City’s 5-1 loss to Arsenal, and they will only be four points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest with a win tonight.
It would be quite the turnaround from their recent results, with the 3-1 loss to Manchester City last week giving the Blues their third loss in six games.
And tonight they face a West Ham side who are languishing in 14th ahead of kick-off, with the Hammers having lost one, drawn one and won one of their three matches so far under Graham Potter.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action.
Chelsea face West Ham at Stamford Bridge with both clubs in need of a win.
Enzo Maresca’s men are stuck in a poor run of form but hope to secure the three points and get themselves back into the top four.
West Ham, meanwhile, hope to build on promising performances under Graham Potter and maybe surprise the home time tonight.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and line-ups throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments