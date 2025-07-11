Chelsea vs PSG prediction: Best bets & Club World Cup final betting tips

Chelsea vs PSG tips:

PSG to win to nil - 2/1 Bet365

Ousmane Dembele to score at any time - 5/4 BetMGM

It will be an all-European affair in the Club World Cup final on Sunday when Chelsea take on PSG at the MetLife Stadium in New York.

Chelsea qualified for the final with a 2-0 win over Fluminense on Tuesday, with two goals from their newest recruit, Joao Pedro.

The forward only made his debut in the previous game, coming on as a second-half substitute, following a £60m move from Brighton and Hove Albion and celebrated his full debut with a goal in each half.

Paris St Germain had a somewhat tougher draw, taking on Real Madrid on Wednesday night but in the form that they are in, it wouldn’t have mattered who they played as they thrashed the Spanish giants 4-0.

The French side were 2-0 up after just nine minutes, through goals from Fabian Ruiz and Ousmane Dembele, before Ruiz scored again before the break.

Goncalo Ramos completed the scoring with just three minutes remaining to set up Sunday’s clash with Chelsea and take his side one step closer to their third piece of silverware this season.

While Chelsea were winning the Europa Conference League, their opponents were securing their first-ever Champions League with a 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan.

This came after they had already secured their 13th Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France in an all-around excellent season for Luis Enrique’s side.

PSG to carry on where they left off

As well as being one of the most attacking teams around, PSG also work incredibly hard and are solid at the back, which will mean Chelsea will have to be at their absolute best to have even half a chance.

They scored 38 goals in last season’s Champions League and 92 in their 34 league games played and they’ve backed it up with 16 goals in their six games in this competition, conceding just once.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have scored 14 but conceded five against arguably easier opposition. They have faced just one European team in Benfica, while PSG have beaten Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and obviously Real.

It’s been a long time since these two sides met, and it was PSG who did the double over them when they met in the Champions League round of 16.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani were on target for the home side in Paris as they won 2-1 and they repeated that scoreline at Stamford Bridge in the second leg when Adrien Rabiot and Ibrahimovic scored either side of a Diego Costa strike to secure the 4-2 aggregate win.

Former Chelsea favourite Thiago Silva actually scored the winner for PSG against the Blues in the Round of 16 in 2015, and he played against them in the last round after returning to Fluminense after four years at Stamford Bridge.

Sorry, Chelsea fans, but PSG are currently on a different level and along with the football betting sites we’re backing them to be lifting the trophy. You can find Club World Cup odds of 2/1 for PSG to win with a clean sheet in the process.

Chelsea vs PSG prediction 1: PSG to win to nil - 2/1 Bet365

Dembele on the scoresheet

Ousmane Dembele has scored two goals in his last two games for PSG to take his tally for the season to 34 from 55 games for club and country.

He looked so sharp against Real as he took advantage of a mistake by Antonio Rudiger to score in the ninth minute, and he also played a key part in Ruiz’s second of the night.

The 28-year-old has only played against Chelsea once before, when he was with Barcelona and the sides met in the last 16 of the 2017/18 Champions League. He scored as Barca ran out 3-0 winners in the Nou Camp, when Lionel Messi scored the other goals of the game.

Betting sites have him at 4/1 to score first or last, or you can get 5/4 on him scoring at any time. They are also offering 4/5 on him scoring or assisting, and 13/2 on scoring two or more, so there are plenty of good options. We like the price for him to get on the scoresheet any time in the contest for our second tip.

Chelsea vs PSG prediction 2: Ousmane Dembele to score at any time - 5/4 BetMGM

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.