Chelsea vs Fulham prediction, best bets & predicted line ups

Chelsea welcome their London neighbours Fulham to Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s early kick-off, with both sides looking to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

The Blues have won one and drawn one so far, while Fulham have drawn their opening two games against Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Cottagers have only won three of their 36 meetings with Chelsea, so it’s no surprise that they are huge underdogs for this one in the latest Premier League odds.

Chelsea vs Fulham betting: Blues to have the edge

Chelsea were ruthless in last weekend’s 5-1 win over West Ham, netting five from their seven shots on target, although Fulham will provide a much tougher test than the Hammers.

We can expect a more organised approach from Marco Silva’s side, who have restricted their opposition to just seven shots on target so far.

We have already mentioned their poor win record against Chelsea, but they did win the last time they visited Stamford Bridge to end a 21-game winless streak there in all competitions.

Harry Wilson and Rodrigo Muniz both struck late on, after Cole Palmer had given the home side the lead after just 16 minutes.

The return match at Craven Cottage was almost a mirror image of that result, with Tyrique George and Pedro Neto scoring in the last seven minutes to earn the Blues a 2-1 win after Alex Iwobi had given the home side an early lead.

Fulham have never won consecutive visits to Stamford Bridge, and it’s a big ask if they are to do it this weekend, with everything pointing to a Chelsea win.

They did concede against West Ham, though, and Fulham have scored in each of their opening games and will be dangerous in attack again.

Chelsea vs Fulham prediction: Pedro to strike again

João Pedro has had a huge impact since arriving from Brighton in July, with four goals and two assists in his last four games in all competitions.

He was integral to the Blues' Fifa Club World Cup success, scoring both goals in their 2-0 win over Fluminense and the third goal in the 3-0 final win over Paris Saint-Germain.

His goal against the Hammers last weekend means he has four goals in four starts for the Blues, and his price has narrowed in the Premier League top scorer odds.

Since the Premier League began, only Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata, and Tammy Abraham have scored 5+ goals in their first five Chelsea starts in all competitions.

Since the Premier League began, only Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata, and Tammy Abraham have scored 5+ goals in their first five Chelsea starts in all competitions. The 23-year-old has one goal and two assists in three appearances against Chelsea.

