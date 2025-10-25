Chelsea vs Sunderland LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge
Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Sunderland today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Chelsea vs Sunderland
CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Alejandro Garnacho, Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto; Marc Guiu
Chelsea vs Sunderland
Play-off winners Sunderland couldn’t have hoped for a better return to Premier League life than the one they’re enjoying right now. Regis Le Bris’ side sit seventh in the table, level on points with today’s opponents on 14, also giving the Black Cats a chance to climb as high as second with a win - even if it’s only temporarily. It’s their best start to a top-flight campaign since the 1999–00 season, when they also picked up 14 points from their opening eight games. The promoted side have, however, found life on the road tougher going, with just one away win so far and only four of their points coming away from home.
Chelsea vs Sunderland
Chelsea head into this afternoon’s clash aiming to make it five wins on the bounce in all competitions - a run that could see them climb to second in the Premier League. Following a dramatic last-minute winner at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool, Enzo Maresca’s side maintained their momentum with an emphatic 3-0 victory away at Nottingham Forest, a result that ultimately cost Ange Postecoglou his job. The Blues have enjoyed a dominant recent record at home against Sunderland, winning their last three league meetings at Stamford Bridge by an aggregate score of 11-3. The most recent came on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign - a 5-1 victory that capped a title-winning season for Chelsea, while Sunderland, already relegated, finished bottom of the table.
Chelsea vs Sunderland
Hello and welcome to this live text commentary of today’s Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Sunderland!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments