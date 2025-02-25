Chelsea vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Jadon Sancho starts
The Blues could move as high as fourth with a win against the Saints
Chelsea take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League tonight, with the home side looking to restart their challenge for Champions League football.
Enzo Maresca’s side sit seventh ahead of the midweek fixtures, with three defeats in their last five matches meaning they’ve slipped from the second spot they occupied in December. But the Blues are just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester City as it stands, with a win tonight taking them back above the Cityzens, who play Spurs tomorrow.
Chelsea face a struggling Southampton side who have earned just nine points so far this season, with last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Brighton the latest in a string go bruising results. The Saints are currently 13 points behind 17th-placed Wolves with just 12 games left, and Ivan Juric knows that they need to start picking up points immediately if they’re to have any chance of surviving.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from Stamford Bridge here:
Chelsea vs Southampton team news
Pedro Neto retains his place in the Chelsea XI after impressing last time out and could continue as the makeshift No 9 although Christopher Nkunku is another option in that position.
Jadon Sancho also starts while Filip Jorgensen stays between the sticks, as promised by Enzo Maresca, despite his game-losing howler against Aston Villa.
Highly-rated Tyler Dibling is on the bench for Southampton, as are Cameron Archer and Welington, giving them potential options to change the game.
That’s because Kamaldeen Sulemana, Paul Onuachu and Mateus Fernades all start in the attacking areas.
Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Nkunku, Sancho; Neto
Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Bree, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Aribo, Smallbone, Downes; Fernandes, Onuachu, Sulemana
Here’s how the two teams line up today
Line-ups
The line-ups should be released in around five minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early team news...
Enzo Maresca confirmed that Trevoh Chalobah will be out for between seven and 10 days after being forced off against Villa.
There were no additional injury concerns, with Nicolas Jackson, Wesley Fofana, Noni Madueke, Marc Guiu and Romeo Lavia the long-term absentees.
For Southampton, Jan Bednarek is the only new injury concern from the loss to Brighton, and the club are awaiting a scan to determine the extent of his issue.
Lesley Ugochukwu will be unavailable to face his parent club, while Adam Lallana and Taylor Harwood-Bellis remain out until March and there are no concrete return dates for Ryan Fraser and Ross Stewart.
Enzo Maresca confirms first-choice Chelsea goalkeeper after Filip Jorgensen howler
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Filip Jorgensen will remain his first-choice goalkeeper despite the 22-year-old’s costly mistakein the 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.
Jorgensen allowed Marco Asensio’s volley to creep under him in the 89th minute at Villa Park to give Villa a comeback win, with the visitors having been 1-0 up courtesy of Enzo Fernandez's strike.
During a press conference on Monday morning, before the midweek clash with Southampton, Maresca was asked if the error had changed his thinking regarding who his first-choice keeper was.
Chelsea’s goalkeeping woes continue as Aston Villa grab late win
On Chelsea’s loss at the weekend...
Filip Jorgensen’s late howler in the Chelsea goal handed Aston Villa a Champions League qualification lifeline as they won 2-1 at Villa Park.
The Blues’ goalkeeping problems continued as Jorgensen inexplicably let Marcos Asensio’s saveable shot straight through his grasp in the 89th minute to give Villa a vital three points in the race for the top four.
Unai Emery’s men looked like falling short and drawing a third home game in a week as Asensio’s 57th-minute strike cancelled out Enzo Fernandez’s early opener.
Brighton brush aside Southampton to keep European hopes on track
On Southampton’s most recent result...
Brighton made it three wins in a row as they cruised to a 4-0 victory at rock-bottom Southampton to climb to eighth place in the Premier Leagueand keep their European ambitions on track.
Goals from the excellent Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood were more than enough to condemn the Saints to a 21st defeat of the season and leave them on just nine points, two fewer than Derby’s record low total from the 2007/8 season.
As if they did not already have enough problems, Southampton lost their captain Jan Bednarek through injury after 10 minutes. Forgotten man Armel Bella-Kotchap was his replacement, coming off the bench to huge acclaim from the home support to make his first appearance in 567 days for the club.
Prediction
Despite their recent run of poor results, a match against the worst-performing side in the league provides a great chance for Chelsea to grab a win that hopefully re-ignites their bid for Champions League qualification.
Chelsea 3-0 Southampton.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Nkunku; Neto.
Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Bree, Bednarek, Aribo; Walker-Peters, Smallbone, Fernandes, Welington; Diblig, Archer, Sulemana.
Team news
Team news
In his pre-match conference, Enzo Maresca confirmed that Trevoh Chalobah will be out for between seven and 10 days after being forced off against Villa.
There were no additional injury concerns, with Maresca also confirming that Filip Jorgensen will remain as starting goalkeeper.
Maresca said that Pedro Neto’s performance at nine was ‘positive’, so he could expect to retain his place leading the line in the absence of Nicolas Jackson, while Wesley Fofana, Noni Madueke, Marc Guiu and Romeo Lavia the other long-term absentees.
