Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Women’s Champions League result and final score from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea 3-2 Real Madrid: Sonia Bompastor continued her winning start at Chelsea as the Blues took all three points at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea opened their Women’s Champions League campaign with a 3-2 win over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.
Sonia Bompastor’s side made a dream start as Sjoeke Nusken’s header deflected in and Guro Reiten doubled their lead from the penalty spot.
Real Madrid pulled one back before half time through Alba Redondo but Mayra Ramirez’s header restored Cheslea’s advantage after the break.
Linda Caicedo came off the bench to pull another back for the visitors, but Chelsea held on to claim their third home victory in a row over Real Madrid.
Results from across the Champions League
Elsewhere in Chelsea’s group, Celtic suffered a 2-0 home defeat to FC Twente, with Kayleigh van Dooren netting a brace to send the Dutch champions to the top of Group B.
In Group A, Olympique Lyonnais began their quest for a ninth title by dispatching Galatasary 3-0, while a Manuela Giugliano penalty was enough for Roma to defeat Wolfsburg in their opener.
A familiar face in SW6
Melanie Leupolz was back at her old stomping grounds this evening, having swapped London for Madrid in the summer.
Linda Caicedo, remember the name
There weren’t a lot of positives for Real Madrid to take away from their third defeat to Chelsea in as many seasons.
But on the brighter side, 19-year-old Colombian star Linda Caicedo looks like one for the future. They’ve got a serious talent in their ranks.
Real Madrid can’t catch a break at the Bridge
Real Madrid went into this game with five wins from five in the league, 18 wins in the last 20 in all competitions. They looked primed to end their winless run against Chelsea.
However, it was business as usual for the Blues as they made it three wins in as many seasons against Las Blancas.
Sonia Bompastor is here to do what Emma Hayes couldn’t and bring home a Women’s Champions League. She’s off to a good start.
Full-Time: Chelsea 3-2 Real Madrid
Chelsea hold on for a nervy final 10 minutes to see off Real Madrid in the Champions League for a third year in a row.
After goals from Guro Reiten and Sjoeke Nusken gave the Blues a 2-1 advantage going into the break, Mayra Ramirez bagged her first goal in a Chelsea shirt to give the hosts a commanding lead for much of the second period.
Linda Caicedo got one back with seven minutes of normal time to play, ensuring a nail-biting end to what had largely been an assured outing for Chelsea.
However, Sonia Bompastor’s side were able to see out the result, kicking off their Champions League campaign in winning fashion.
Chelsea 3-2 Real Madrid
90+4 mins: Chelsea with everyone back behind the ball.
Angeldahl gets in space down the left but is forced to play it backwards, and in trying to find Caicedo, Carmona overhits her pass and puts it out for a goal kick.
That could be it.
Chelsea 3-2 Real Madrid
90+2 mins: Beever-Jones intercepts in the middle of the park to earn a rowdy cheer from the crowd.
However, they’ve gifted possession back to the visitors, giving them scope for maybe one more opportunity.
