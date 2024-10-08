Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Women’s Champions League result and final score from Stamford Bridge

Mayra Ramirez scored Chelsea’s third goal of their 3-2 win against Real Madrid ( Getty Images )

Chelsea opened their Women’s Champions League campaign with a 3-2 win over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

Sonia Bompastor’s side made a dream start as Sjoeke Nusken’s header deflected in and Guro Reiten doubled their lead from the penalty spot.

Real Madrid pulled one back before half time through Alba Redondo but Mayra Ramirez’s header restored Cheslea’s advantage after the break.

Linda Caicedo came off the bench to pull another back for the visitors, but Chelsea held on to claim their third home victory in a row over Real Madrid.

Follow updates from Chelsea vs Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League in tonight’s live blog, below