Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Enzo Maresca’s Blues host Eddie Howe’s Magpies hoping to get back to winning ways
Chelsea fc take on Newcastle United in Sunday’s early Premier League kick off with both teams in need of a win. Enzo Maresca’s hosts come into the match on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in which they had more possession and created more chances than the Reds at Anfield.
It was a positive performance but Arne Slot’s side proved superior on the day as Curtis Jones’ second half goal was the deciding factor. Still, Chelsea responded with a confident 4-1 win over Panathinaikos in the Europa Conference League and will hope to bring those shooting boots to Stamford Bridge as they go up against Newcastle.
Eddie Howe’s side sit ninth in the table but have now gone four league games without a win and fell to a 1-0 defeat against Brighton last time out. They are struggling at the top of the pitch and may not be able to withstand the pace and power of Chelsea’s attack. However the Magpies have been solid defensively since shipping three goals away at Fulham a month ago. They’ve only conceded twice and even held Manchester City to a 1-1 at St. James’ Park.
Across the Premier League
Chelsea’s match is just one of the important matches near the top end of the table today, as Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates at 4.30pm GMT.
Much has been made of Arsneal’s potential injury woes, but can Arteta get a solid performance out of a depleted side after a few poor results of late?
There’s also an additional 2pm kick-off today, as Manchester United travel to West Ham hoping to ease some of the pressure on Erik ten Hag. They currently sit 13th in the league on 11 points, one place and one point behind Newcastle.
Chelsea have lost just one of their 29 Premier League home games against Newcastle, winning 21 and drawing seven. Their last loss against the Magpies was a 2-0 defeat in May 2012 – a game fondly remembered by some for a brilliant brace from Papiss Cisse.
Eddie Howe: “We have to have a perception of achievement and growing as a football club"
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said that his side “need to score goals”, after suffering a small run of games without finding the net.
“It’s been at the heart of everything we’ve done since we’ve been here, to be an attacking team, and we certainly haven’t lost the intent to attack or score.
“I’d just love to see us be free and take those chances we create.
“We have to have a perception of achievement and growing as a football club to keep not just the so-called big names happy, but everyone happy and going in a forward direction.
“I’ve seen it very quickly go the other way. Myself and everyone connected at the club has a big job to try to keep that momentum positive.”
Howe also praised Anthony Gordon as “such a talent” after the winger signed a new deal at the club.
Enzo Maresca admits Chelsea lack ‘proper leader’ as he asks for ‘more personality’ from Reece James
Enzo Maresca has told Reece James he expects more personality from Chelsea’s captain as the head coach admitted his squad is without a natural leader.
James made his first appearance of the season in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last weekend following a lengthy injury lay-off and did not travel with the side that beat Panathinaikos in Athens on Thursday.
The last two campaigns have been blighted by knee and hamstring problems for the 24-year-old but he was nevertheless appointed club skipper by previous boss Mauricio Pochettino last August.
“I spoke with him and I expect from him more in terms of leadership inside the changing room,” said Maresca.
“He’s on the way, he’s doing well, he’s progressing but I expect more.”
Team news
Newcastle have made two changes to the side that lost at home to Brighton last week, and both changes come on the wings.
On the left, Miguel Almiron replaces Jacob Murphy, while Anthony Gordon – who is not in today’s squad – drops out in place of Harvey Barnes.
Team news
Enzo Maresca has made tow changes to the side that slipped to a narrow defeat against Liverpool last week.
In defence, Wesley Fofana replaces Tosin Adarabioyo, while in midfield, Pedro Neto comes onto the left wing in place of Jadon Sancho.
Line-ups
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Lavia, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.
Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Veiga, Cucurella, Enzo, Mudryk, Sancho, Felix, Nkunku.
Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Barnes.
Subs: Odysseas, Ruddy, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley.
Chelsea are making progress at last — but a crucial task still faces Enzo Maresca
The previous time Chelsea lost to Liverpool they were labelled the “blue billion-pound bottle jobs”. Eight months on, there was a more flattering appraisal, and from the victor. “If I would be a Chelsea manager, I would say if we can play like this at Anfield, we can compete for a top-four position,” said Arne Slot. This wasn’t a repeat of the Carabao Cup final, the extra-time failure against Jurgen Klopp’s kids, or their last trip to Anfield, the 4-1 walloping in January.
There was more respectability in a reverse. “We don’t like to lose, but if we have to, we choose this way,” said Enzo Maresca, who pronounced himself “proud but also upset”. The Italian may have been exaggerating when he said: “We controlled most of the game”. Slot’s verdict on his 2-1 win may have been fairer. “In an ideal world, we would have outplayed them completely but it was an equal game,” he said.
Predicted line-ups
Here are The Independent’s predicted line-ups – we’ll have concrete team news at around 12.45pm.
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson
Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Tonali; Barnes, Isak, Gordon.
Team news
Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana are both back available for Chelsea after serving suspensions, while Reece James returned from injury last weekend.
Newcastle, meanwhile, remain without Callum Wilson after a set-back in the striker’s recovery, with Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles also sidelined.
