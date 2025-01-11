Chelsea vs Morecambe LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Morecambe in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Attempt missed. Harvey Macadam (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Macadam.
Attempt saved. Hallam Hope (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Tutonda.
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Luke Hendrie (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
