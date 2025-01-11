Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Chelsea vs Morecambe LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 January 2025 08:00 EST
Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea Football Club
Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea Football Club (The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Morecambe in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Match ends, Chelsea 5, Morecambe 0.

11 January 2025 16:52

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Second Half ends, Chelsea 5, Morecambe 0.

11 January 2025 16:51

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Fourth official has announced %injmins% minutes of added time.

11 January 2025 16:51

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Attempt missed. Harvey Macadam (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

11 January 2025 16:50

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Macadam.

11 January 2025 16:50

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Attempt saved. Hallam Hope (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Tutonda.

11 January 2025 16:49

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Attempt blocked. João Félix (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

11 January 2025 16:49

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Max Taylor.

11 January 2025 16:48

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Attempt missed. Luke Hendrie (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

11 January 2025 16:47

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Malo Gusto.

11 January 2025 16:46

