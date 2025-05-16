Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE: Blues growing into game after Harry Maguire’s opener disallowed
Enzo Maresca’s men must collect three points to keep themselves inside the Champions League places
Chelsea host Manchester United this evening in a crucial clash that could determine which European competition they play in next season.
The Champions League race is electric this year with five teams having a realistic chance at securing a spot in Europe’s top tournament for 2025/26. A place in the top five will be enough for Chelsea who currently sit fifth but are level on points with Aston Villa and just one ahead of Nottingham Forest.
To keep their destiny in their own hands they must defeat Ruben Amorim’s struggling Red Devils and collect three points which would propel them above Manchester City into fourth.
For their part, United’s route to the Champions League can only come through the Europa League where they are preparing to face Tottenham in the final next week. Amorim will be without key defenders for tonight’s match as they work to be fit for that final and he is expected to field a weaker side against the Blues.
Follow all the latest updates from Stamford Bridge with our live blog below:
HALF-TIME! Chelsea 0-0 Man United
And that’s the first half! A stalemate at Stamford Bridge so far.
Man United thought they had the lead when Harry Maguire volleyed home from a delightful Bruno Fernandes cross, only to be ruled a shoulder offside by VAR.
Chelsea got a stronger grip on the game as the half continued, with Reece James coming closest with a stunning effort that struck the post.
With Aston Villa 2-0 up in the other game of the evening, the Blues need a big second half here.
Chelsea 0-0 Man United
45+4 mins: That’s a new one! Before the corner was taken, Hojlund was pulling the shirt of Colwill so much that he took his shirt off.
After about a minute of delaying, Neto plays it short to Palmer which leads to another corner.
Chelsea 0-0 Man United
45+1 mins: FIVE minutes added on in the first half.
Chelsea 0-0 Man United
45 mins: SAVE! Cole Palmer bends one towards the top corner and Onana claws it away, but only into the path of Enzo Fernandez - who from a few yards out, SKIES the rebound!
His head sharply snaps towards towards the linesman praying for the flag, which he gets. He was miles offside. If he wasn’t, that was miss of the season.
Chelsea 0-0 Man United
44 mins: Play is back underway and James looks like he can continue.
Whether he stays on beyond half-time is yet to be seen.
Chelsea 0-0 Man United
42 mins: Now this is a concern for Chelsea.
Reece James and Patrick Dorgu go down after James lands on Dorgu’s foot. It’s a sore one for Dorgu, but James looks like he’s rolled his ankle.
This would be so, so cruel given the nature of how it happened. Such tough luck with injuries.
Chelsea 0-0 Man United
40 mins: Chelsea trying to succeed with a bit of patient build-up but they’re not getting through.
Caicedo then goes for a cute but ambitious dink through to Madueke that doesn’t come off and bounces through to Onana.
Chelsea 0-0 Man United
36 mins: Chelsea might be improving, but they’re being frustrated by United. Neto did just have a half-chance as he drove into the box but his effort went straight into the gloves of Onana.
And things, as it happens, aren’t going Chelsea’s way at Villa Park either. Aston Villa now lead against Spurs, Ezri Konsa after an hour.
Chelsea 0-0 Man United
33 mins: Chelsea are getting a real grip on this game now.
A lot of the Chelsea threat is coming through Madueke, who once again dances down the left and wins a corner off Casemiro.
