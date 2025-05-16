Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE: Blues growing into game after Harry Maguire’s opener disallowed

Enzo Maresca’s men must collect three points to keep themselves inside the Champions League places

Will Castle
Friday 16 May 2025 15:56 EDT
We are going to try and finish well, make Champions League - Maresca

Chelsea host Manchester United this evening in a crucial clash that could determine which European competition they play in next season.

The Champions League race is electric this year with five teams having a realistic chance at securing a spot in Europe’s top tournament for 2025/26. A place in the top five will be enough for Chelsea who currently sit fifth but are level on points with Aston Villa and just one ahead of Nottingham Forest.

To keep their destiny in their own hands they must defeat Ruben Amorim’s struggling Red Devils and collect three points which would propel them above Manchester City into fourth.

For their part, United’s route to the Champions League can only come through the Europa League where they are preparing to face Tottenham in the final next week. Amorim will be without key defenders for tonight’s match as they work to be fit for that final and he is expected to field a weaker side against the Blues.

Follow all the latest updates from Stamford Bridge with our live blog below:

HALF-TIME! Chelsea 0-0 Man United

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Will Castle16 May 2025 21:13

HALF-TIME! Chelsea 0-0 Man United

And that’s the first half! A stalemate at Stamford Bridge so far.

Man United thought they had the lead when Harry Maguire volleyed home from a delightful Bruno Fernandes cross, only to be ruled a shoulder offside by VAR.

Chelsea got a stronger grip on the game as the half continued, with Reece James coming closest with a stunning effort that struck the post.

With Aston Villa 2-0 up in the other game of the evening, the Blues need a big second half here.

(Getty Images)
Will Castle16 May 2025 21:06

Chelsea 0-0 Man United

45+4 mins: That’s a new one! Before the corner was taken, Hojlund was pulling the shirt of Colwill so much that he took his shirt off.

After about a minute of delaying, Neto plays it short to Palmer which leads to another corner.

Will Castle16 May 2025 21:05

Chelsea 0-0 Man United

45+1 mins: FIVE minutes added on in the first half.

Will Castle16 May 2025 21:03

Chelsea 0-0 Man United

45 mins: SAVE! Cole Palmer bends one towards the top corner and Onana claws it away, but only into the path of Enzo Fernandez - who from a few yards out, SKIES the rebound!

His head sharply snaps towards towards the linesman praying for the flag, which he gets. He was miles offside. If he wasn’t, that was miss of the season.

Will Castle16 May 2025 21:03

Chelsea 0-0 Man United

44 mins: Play is back underway and James looks like he can continue.

Whether he stays on beyond half-time is yet to be seen.

Will Castle16 May 2025 21:01

Chelsea 0-0 Man United

42 mins: Now this is a concern for Chelsea.

Reece James and Patrick Dorgu go down after James lands on Dorgu’s foot. It’s a sore one for Dorgu, but James looks like he’s rolled his ankle.

This would be so, so cruel given the nature of how it happened. Such tough luck with injuries.

Will Castle16 May 2025 20:59

Chelsea 0-0 Man United

40 mins: Chelsea trying to succeed with a bit of patient build-up but they’re not getting through.

Caicedo then goes for a cute but ambitious dink through to Madueke that doesn’t come off and bounces through to Onana.

Will Castle16 May 2025 20:57

Chelsea 0-0 Man United

36 mins: Chelsea might be improving, but they’re being frustrated by United. Neto did just have a half-chance as he drove into the box but his effort went straight into the gloves of Onana.

And things, as it happens, aren’t going Chelsea’s way at Villa Park either. Aston Villa now lead against Spurs, Ezri Konsa after an hour.

Will Castle16 May 2025 20:53

Chelsea 0-0 Man United

33 mins: Chelsea are getting a real grip on this game now.

A lot of the Chelsea threat is coming through Madueke, who once again dances down the left and wins a corner off Casemiro.

Will Castle16 May 2025 20:49

